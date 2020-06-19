All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

39 Vermont Street

Location

39 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mint Beach Side Ranch with front Deck Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Central Heat, High Efficiency Hot Water Heater, Attic For storage, Small Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Vermont Street have any available units?
39 Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 39 Vermont Street have?
Some of 39 Vermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Vermont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 39 Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 Vermont Street does offer parking.
Does 39 Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Vermont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 39 Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Vermont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Vermont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Vermont Street has units with air conditioning.
