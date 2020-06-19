Mint Beach Side Ranch with front Deck Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Central Heat, High Efficiency Hot Water Heater, Attic For storage, Small Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 Vermont Street have any available units?
39 Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 39 Vermont Street have?
Some of 39 Vermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Vermont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.