Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

177 North

177 North Avenue · (914) 834-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 North Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Elegant charming elevated building, Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom layout, many custom upscale features sunny living room , heat incl, laundry on site , dishwasher, near all, Shimmery hardwood floors, custom wood trim and molding. Well located in town near all! Larchmont Residents enjoy private beach, pool, tennis, pool, boating, fabulous dining and shops, award winning recreation and schools! Steps to train and town. 100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades! Find more rentals at www.harborviewproperties.com or contact a Leasing agent about this rental and others at (914) 834-8200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 North have any available units?
177 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larchmont, NY.
What amenities does 177 North have?
Some of 177 North's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 North currently offering any rent specials?
177 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 North pet-friendly?
No, 177 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larchmont.
Does 177 North offer parking?
No, 177 North does not offer parking.
Does 177 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 North have a pool?
Yes, 177 North has a pool.
Does 177 North have accessible units?
No, 177 North does not have accessible units.
Does 177 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 North has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 North does not have units with air conditioning.
