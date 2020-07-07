Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Elegant charming elevated building, Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom layout, many custom upscale features sunny living room , heat incl, laundry on site , dishwasher, near all, Shimmery hardwood floors, custom wood trim and molding. Well located in town near all! Larchmont Residents enjoy private beach, pool, tennis, pool, boating, fabulous dining and shops, award winning recreation and schools! Steps to train and town. 100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades! Find more rentals at www.harborviewproperties.com or contact a Leasing agent about this rental and others at (914) 834-8200.