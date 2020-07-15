139 Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY📍
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 Palmer Avenue
1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
850 sqft
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Agar Avenue
2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2255 sqft
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Weaver Street
24 Weaver Street, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
860 sqft
Terrific Larchmont rental in great location. This incredibly bright and sunny 2 bedroom has been newly renovated with hardwood floors, new windows, large new eat-in kitchen & bath, new washer and dryer in unit and central AC.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Harding Drive
21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Cambium, located in the Town of Mamaroneck just a quick 35 minutes by train from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. This beautiful one bedroom rental property in a newly built construction.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Rochelle Heights
1 ashland st 2
1 Ashland Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bdrm 1 bath - Property Id: 312260 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312260 Property Id 312260 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901534)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Larchmont Acres A
721 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288159 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
1 of 36
Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Cabot Road
4 Cabot Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this super spacious 1st floor 3 Bedroom apartment in lovely colonial with wrap around porch. Fabulously located with a short walk to Larchmont village. Laundry in unit. Door from kitchen leads to private backyard deck.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,564
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Larchmont area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJMamaroneck, NYScarsdale, NYPelham Manor, NYHarrison, NYRye, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYSands Point, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYPort Washington, NYManorhaven, NYHartsdale, NYPort Washington North, NYKings Point, NYPort Chester, NYSea Cliff, NYByram, CT