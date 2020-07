Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hicksville. Gorgeous expanded ranch featuring 3/4 bedrooms, brand new baths, new hardwood floors, open concept, huge master bedroom, walk-in closet and office, new kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, LED hi hats, updated windows, new siding, marble fireplace, separate laundry room, brand new boiler relocated in the back room. ** House will be shown after the current occupants move out!***