pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Levittown
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jericho
28 CLINTON LN,
28 Clinton Ln, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662 Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.
Results within 10 miles of Hicksville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
5 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,840
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.
