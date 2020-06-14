Apartment List
/
NY
/
hicksville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY with garage

Hicksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Bellmore
1 Unit Available
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oyster Bay Cove
1 Unit Available
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hicksville, NY

Hicksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hicksville 1 BedroomsHicksville 2 BedroomsHicksville 3 BedroomsHicksville Apartments with Balcony
Hicksville Apartments with GarageHicksville Apartments with GymHicksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHicksville Apartments with Parking
Hicksville Apartments with PoolHicksville Apartments with Washer-DryerHicksville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHicksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Rockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYHewlett, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYOceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman CollegeIona College
Manhattan College