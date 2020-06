Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR. The electric is included in the rent, but the tenant pays for gas heat. We are pet friendly to 25lb and we will weigh the pet:). View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qRQQcWnz9cq