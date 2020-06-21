All apartments in Harrison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2

36 Webster Avenue · (914) 268-8672
Location

36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041

Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance. The bright & sunny second floor apartment features beautiful finishes, high ceilings and newly stained hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances is open to the dining room. Down the hall you have three bedrooms with generous closet space, new full bathroom and half bath in the master bedroom. Private laundry in basement. Central Air. Close to schools, park & train. Owner pays for heat & water. Renter responsible for internet, cable, gas and electric. No smoking and pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296041
Property Id 296041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have any available units?
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have?
Some of 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 offer parking?
No, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 does not offer parking.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have a pool?
No, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have accessible units?
No, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2 has units with air conditioning.
