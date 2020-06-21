36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041



Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance. The bright & sunny second floor apartment features beautiful finishes, high ceilings and newly stained hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances is open to the dining room. Down the hall you have three bedrooms with generous closet space, new full bathroom and half bath in the master bedroom. Private laundry in basement. Central Air. Close to schools, park & train. Owner pays for heat & water. Renter responsible for internet, cable, gas and electric. No smoking and pets allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296041

No Pets Allowed



