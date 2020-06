Amenities

A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1,7000 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds. Gated community, with a gatehouse and guard. Very convenient to shopping, parkways, and airport. the 24 hour gateman knows who comes and goes and is always very friendly. A wonderful lifestyle.