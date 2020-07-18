281 Park Avenue - B

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

A spacious town home apartment with open floor plan. Living/Dining and Kitchen located on 1st floor with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry located on 2nd floor. Unmatched privacy and convenience plus additional 400 SF of private storage included in attic.

The Brookside is a newly constructed 3-Unit Townhome building offering tenants privacy and luxury in a suburban setting. All apartments feature private entrances, large storage spaces, onsite and garage parking and a tranquil outdoor space adjacent to a protected natural habitat.



Located on the border of Rye and Harrison, New York, The Brookside sits immediately adjacent to the Beaver Swamp Brook, a protected natural habitat and wetland conservatory. A short 5 minute walk to the Northwest will bring you to the heart of downtown Harrison bustling with restaurants, new Village Square and the Metro North Train Station with 35 minute service to Manhattan. Walk 10 minutes to the East and find yourself at the entrance to Rye Golf Club, the Jay Heritage Center and Marshlands Conservatory and wooded hiking trails that lead down to the serene Long Island Sound.