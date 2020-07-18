All apartments in Harrison
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

281 Park Avenue - B

281 Park Ave · (914) 459-1415
Location

281 Park Ave, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$2,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
A spacious town home apartment with open floor plan. Living/Dining and Kitchen located on 1st floor with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry located on 2nd floor. Unmatched privacy and convenience plus additional 400 SF of private storage included in attic.
The Brookside is a newly constructed 3-Unit Townhome building offering tenants privacy and luxury in a suburban setting. All apartments feature private entrances, large storage spaces, onsite and garage parking and a tranquil outdoor space adjacent to a protected natural habitat.

Located on the border of Rye and Harrison, New York, The Brookside sits immediately adjacent to the Beaver Swamp Brook, a protected natural habitat and wetland conservatory. A short 5 minute walk to the Northwest will bring you to the heart of downtown Harrison bustling with restaurants, new Village Square and the Metro North Train Station with 35 minute service to Manhattan. Walk 10 minutes to the East and find yourself at the entrance to Rye Golf Club, the Jay Heritage Center and Marshlands Conservatory and wooded hiking trails that lead down to the serene Long Island Sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Park Avenue - B have any available units?
281 Park Avenue - B has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 Park Avenue - B have?
Some of 281 Park Avenue - B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Park Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
281 Park Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Park Avenue - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Park Avenue - B is pet friendly.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 281 Park Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Park Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 281 Park Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 281 Park Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Park Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Park Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 281 Park Avenue - B has units with air conditioning.
