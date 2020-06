Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 Powder rooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, family Room, washer and dryer, 1 car garage, driveway, shared yard, central A/C. The unit is on the right. Approximately 2000 square feet of space. Tenant pays utilities, no pets. Harrison schools. Please call for a showing today.