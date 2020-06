Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath. Large EIK with granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor and sliding doors leading to the patio. Enjoy outdoor living and entertainment in the oversized flagstone patio. Cozy up to the wood-burning fireplace in the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings. Home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and is within minutes to major highways and White Plains, shopping & 35 min. commute to Grand Central.