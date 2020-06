Amenities

Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street. The 2 family home Duplex apartment is available 8/1/2020. It features 2 & 3rd floor 3 bdrm 1.5 bath. Very spacious floor plan with a washer and dryer in unit, central air, use of Deck and yard for BBQ. The landlord pays the heat and hot water. The tenants expense is the electric. Basic cable is provided by the landlord. The rental agreement is a month to month rental agreement. The whole house has a fire sprinkler system.