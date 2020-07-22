/
8 Apartments for rent in Schoharie County, NY📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
111 Railroad Avenue - Main
111 Railroad Avenue, Middleburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2850 sqft
Home for Sale -Not for Rent - No Credit Check - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. 0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 2,842 sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
183 MacArthur Ave - 5
183 Macarthur Avenue, Cobleskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
750 sqft
Beautiful new loft apartment at the Buckwheat Mill! High ceilings with natural woodwork, open joist ceiling and restored factory hardwood flooring. Currently under construction and will be ready for August 15th lease.
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
312 MAIN ST
312 Main St, Middleburgh, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Spacious two bedroom apartment located in the village of Middleburgh, close to all with high ceilings and lots of windows for light. There is private parking area. Security and references a must.
Results within 1 mile of Schoharie County
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
59 ENGLE RD
59 Engle Road, Preston-Potter Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Looking for a summer getaway? This is the perfect place and it even comes fully furnished. All utilities and lawn maintenance are also included, there is even high speed internet (hard to find in this area).
Results within 5 miles of Schoharie County
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
12 Brainard Ridge Road
12 Brainard Ridge Road, Windham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
1343 sqft
Conveniently located in the first block of buildings of the complex, the trails on Windham Mountain are within walking distance from this Brainard Ridge townhome.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
5048 State Route 23
5048 New York Highway 23, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with loft second floor apartment for extra sleeping space. Can see Windham MTN from Deck. Short drive to Skiing and beautiful town with many restaurants and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Schoharie County
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
125 Copper Ridge Trail
125 Copper Ridge Trail, Greene County, NY
9 Bedrooms
$35,000
10611 sqft
Come enjoy the extravagant lifestyle and exquisite experience this home has to offer! 7 fireplaces with stunning mountain views.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
85 New Road
85 New Road, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
2750 sqft
Immersed in truly unique grounds is this Fabulous cedar log home. This stunning property is surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains reaching all the way to the North Dome.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Schoharie County area include Marist College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Utica have apartments for rent.
