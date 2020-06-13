20 Apartments for rent in Saugerties, NY

/
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Partition St
166 Partition St, Saugerties, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 166A - Property Id: 229131 Modern - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air, full basement, off street parking. Close to restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Livingston
16 Livingston Street, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment with wood floors throughout. Great outside deck with mountain views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Large living room with access to deck.
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Village
24 Village Drive, Saugerties South, NY
Studio
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 Main Street
36 Main St, Germantown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2246 sqft
This July and August, make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1040 River Road
1040 River Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,815
1250 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1250; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $5815.00; IMRID23373
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
158 CEMETERY #2
158 Cemetery Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Newly renovated ranch in Germantown. Complete interior is brand new including flooring, appliances, and mechanicals. Three bedrooms and one full bath with laundry. Available immediately.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
344 COUNTY ROUTE 6
344 County Route 6, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautifully updated and well-maintained 2+ bedroom cottage located close to Tivoli, Germantown, Bard College, Red Hook and Rhinebeck.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2742 sqft
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4074 sqft
Eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous newly redone Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or into Rhinebeck Village.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
7431 SOUTH BROADWAY
7431 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
1082 sqft
Village of Red Hook, first floor rental with lovely original details. Almost 1,000 square feet-one bedroom unit. EIK and a nice sized living room. Plenty of natural light and a deck for enjoying the outdoors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Goat hill Road
71 Goat Hill Rd, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Seasonal rental ONLY. Large house AND 2 story studio for Rent with lots of acreage! A spacious mid-seventies contemporary has a woodsy rustic elegance, exposed beams & wood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unbelievable location just a short walk to the Kingston waterfront. Dubbed the new "Brooklyn North", Kingston has had quite some attention on itself. And, rightfully so.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
16 ORCHARD DRIVE
16 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
In Rhinecliff on Hudson, this 2 BR first floor condo is charming & spacious with full laundry, a nice bath w/a tub/shower, a large EIK with a dishwasher, & an 11 x 19 LR.
1 of 25
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
384 GARDENIA DRIVE
384 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Available July 1. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
245 ROUTE 308
245 East Market Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL MAY TO SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Beautiful house with gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen with gourmet stove. Main floor laundry with a half bath. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Saugerties rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Saugerties area include Marist College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saugerties from include Danbury, Albany, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Poughkeepsie.
