Great Neck Plaza, NY
23 Schenck Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

23 Schenck Avenue

23 Schenck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY 11021
Great Neck Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Schenck Avenue have any available units?
23 Schenck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Neck Plaza, NY.
What amenities does 23 Schenck Avenue have?
Some of 23 Schenck Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Schenck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Schenck Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Schenck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Schenck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue offer parking?
No, 23 Schenck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Schenck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Schenck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Schenck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Schenck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Schenck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Schenck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
