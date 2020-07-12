108 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
88 Cuttermill Road
88 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1143 sqft
front facing bright & spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo unit with wood floors in living area, balcony, laundry in unit, 2 indoor parking spaces, in Pavillion Condo with 24 hr security, close to railroad and town,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
11 Schenck Avenue
11 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
Great Neck. Best Layout Top Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Gn South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
15 Schenck Avenue
15 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,827
Great Neck. Top Floor Large 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Great Neck South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Plaza
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
41-43 Little Neck Parkway
41-43 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath Apartment on the second floor. Rental price included Heating, Garage, and Driveway. Large Living room w Hardwood floor, Separated Eating Area. Eat-in Kitchen, Master Bedroom has Full Bath. High Ceiling. Bright & Sunny.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
249-85 Beechknoll Ave
249-85 Beechknoll Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Secluded High Ranch Brick House. First Floor Features Large Family Room, Sliding Doors to Yard and 1 Full Bath. Second Floor has 3 Bedrooms, Large Eat-in-Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, and 2 Full Baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
23 Johnstone Rd
23 Johnstone Road, Great Neck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sunny Renovated Col-Mid-Block Quiet Cul-De-Sac; Formal Lr W/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Formal Dr W/Cathedral Ceiling; Granite Eik,Top Of Line Cabinets/Appliances & Radiant Heated Floors; Den/Office & Add. Bedroom On 1st Floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Plaza

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
216-04 Union Turnpike
216-04 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollis Hills on the corner of Bell Blvd and Union Turnpike. All Utilities are Included. Convenient to Express buses to the city.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Great Neck Plaza, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Great Neck Plaza apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

