NY
great neck plaza
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

46 Studio Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Great Neck Plaza living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Plaza

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
19 Wildwood Gardens D1
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 312310 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet large studio apartment in Port Washington.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2 Bay Club
2 Bay Club Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,900
Fabulous Bay Club Gated Community. 24 hour security. Doorman & Concierge. PENTHOUSE STUDIO UNIT with Furniture. Year round Swim & Fitness Center & indoor parking (extra fees). Free Tennis Club. On premises restaurant.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
Results within 10 miles of Great Neck Plaza
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
570 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 01:11 AM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 20 at 10:12 AM
12 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
117 Units Available
Glen Cove
Village Square
100 Village Sq, New York, NY
Studio
$2,283
643 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
83 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
11 Units Available
Corona
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
109-05 72ND AVE 5L
109-05 72nd Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,550
600 sqft
Unit 5L Available 08/01/20 LARGE STUDIO STEPS FROM THE SUBWAY - REDUCED $1550 - Property Id: 323811 LARGE STUDIO w. SEPARATE KITCHEN TRENDING AT $1550 A MONTH! Reduced from $1650...

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
98-25 64th Rd 6BB
98-25 64th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,400
340 sqft
Unit 6BB Available 08/15/20 Mint Cozy Studio NO BRKR FEE 64Rd/98St 2blks Trns - Property Id: 321993 AVAILABLE sometime in August Call LISA 646-229-4004 ONLY $1400.00 Small COZY Studio ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (PS: $30.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
11 Burling Ln Cobalt
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - COBALT Layout - Property Id: 317165 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens
83-85 116th Street 4G
83-85 116th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,750
575 sqft
Unit 4G Available 08/01/20 Spacious renovated Alcove Studio - Property Id: 315496 Beautiful alcove studio with a large windowed renovated kitchen with dishwasher. Living area alcove is large enough for a dining table.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
70-01 113ST
7001 113th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HUGE L-SHAPED STUDIO TRENDING AT $1650 - Property Id: 321164 HUGE L-SHAPED STUDIO CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION PREWAR LARGE STUDIO FEATURING UPDATED KITCHEN AND PRISTINE HARDWOOD FLOORS & MORE... TRENDING AT $1650 - AUGUST 1ST MOVE...

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
149-45 Northern Boulevard
149-45 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,795
NO FEE RENTAL! Beautiful Ready Move In Gut Renovated Studio, Brand New SS appliances, Ceramic Tiles Bathroom And Granite Counter Tops With Kitchen Island, Hardwood Floor, Large Windows, Lots of Closet Spaces, Marble Counter Tops, Close To All

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
39-07 Prince Street
39-07 Prince Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$7,200
1695 sqft
Prime Downtown Flushing location!!! Best Commercial huge foot traffic building Beautiful high ceiling 1,695 sf office includes 500 sf terrace. The rental price $7,200 is much LOWER than market price including RE tax & C.C.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Great Neck Plaza, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Great Neck Plaza living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Great Neck Plaza during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

