2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Neck. Newly Renovated High Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Great Neck Featuring Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-Tops In Kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Plaza
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Plaza
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
32-24 208th St
32-24 208th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2nd floor apartment with private side entrance. Located across from Bayside HS SD26. Conveniently located near Buses Q28, 31, and 76.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
74-73 220th Street
74-73 220th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Oakland Gardens. Sunlit on a Quiet Block in Great Neighborhood. Great School District. All wooden Floors. Close to Alley Pond Park and All Major Highways. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Countertop.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
74-21 260 Street
74-21 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Come and see this beautiful 2 bedrooms/1bath with separate dining / extra room and living room. this apt is located close to public transportation to Manhattan and also the complex has a tennis court and laundry on site. Street parking is easy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
242-15 Hillside Avenue
242-15 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Wood Floors, Granite Counter Top, Excellent Location, Convenient To All/Schools/Park/Shopping/Public Transportation, 15 Minutes To JFK Airport,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Duplex 1st Floor With 2nd Floor, Apartment Except Basement For Rent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fresh Meadows
1 Unit Available
75-73 197 Street
75-73 197th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great Location!! School District #26. Very Good Condition! This Property is Off of Union Turnpike across from Cunningham Park. Near All Transportation Sites, Shopping, and much more!! Must See Property!!!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
