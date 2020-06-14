Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

208 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Great Neck Plaza renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
9 Schenck Avenue
9 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. NO FEE!!! 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath In Prime Location. Polished Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen And Bath. 1 Block From Lirr, Town, Shopping. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
88 Cuttermill Road
88 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1143 sqft
front facing bright & spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo unit with wood floors in living area, balcony, laundry in unit, 2 indoor parking spaces, in Pavillion Condo with 24 hr security, close to railroad and town,

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with laminate wood floors, LED lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, open Living room/Dining room in Bond Plaza Condominium located in the heart of town and minutes

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1832 sqft
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Plaza

Last updated June 14
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.

Last updated June 14
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.

Last updated June 14
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

Last updated June 14
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Plaza

Last updated June 14
Bayside
1 Unit Available
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - June 1 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available June 1, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft laundry in basement street parking Lovely 1-bedroom Tudor Apt on

Last updated June 14
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.

Last updated June 14
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 168th st
36-20 168th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 293364 Large one bedroom - Seperate kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - 5 min walk to Broadway LIRR - Laundry/live in super Good income + credit required Apply at TurboTenant:

Last updated June 14
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

Last updated June 14
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
23 Wildwood Gdns D23
23 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 276056 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Large Beautiful studio apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

Last updated June 14
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)

Last updated June 14
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Great Neck Plaza, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Great Neck Plaza renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

