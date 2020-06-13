Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Estates, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Estates

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1832 sqft
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to Strathmore, Great Neck! Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Estates
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
143-11 Oak Avenue
143-11 Oak Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath apt on 2nd floor with access to a personal outdoor balcony tile floors, updated bathroom, new appliances, great location. Wide street with ample parking. Walking distance to bus 17,25,34,65 train : 7 + port Washington.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
85-15 Kent Street
85-15 Kent Street, Queens, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Spacious Home Located In The Heart Of Jamaica Estates. Home Features Five Oversize Bedrooms 3.5 Bath, Eat In Kitchen With Access To Oversize Deck, Great Home. Students Welcome.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Douglaston Little Neck
1 Unit Available
69-05 242nd Street
69-05 242nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
84-32 Little Neck Parkway
84-32 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Excellent condition 2 bedroom apartment with open concept living, Bright eat in kitchen, new floors throughout, large deck overlooking the backyard, new washer/dryer in the unit, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, 5 minutes to Cross

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
254-18 74 Avenue
254-18 74th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 3 bedroom H model apartment, currently being used as a two bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
88-05 Pontiac Street
88-05 Pontiac Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Feast your Eyes on this Beautiful, Spacious 3rd floor Apartment With Lots Of Closet Space. Living room, dining room with balcony. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with Gas and heat included. Located mid block On A Peaceful Tree Lined Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
88-48 212th Place
88-48 212th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Updated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA House with 3rd Floor Bonus Room on Corner Property. House has 2 Walk-In Closets, Front and Rear Enclosed Porches. Tenant has Full Use of Yard. Q36 Bus Stop on Corner. 1 Block from Hillside Ave (Q43) and Clearview Expressway

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Great Neck Estates, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Great Neck Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

