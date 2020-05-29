All apartments in Great Neck Estates
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

43 Deepdale Drive

43 Deepdale Drive · (516) 482-0200
Location

43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY 11021
Great Neck Estates

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship. This home has maintained architectural charm and beauty, but has been extensively renovated inside with new windows, amazing chefs kitchen with 2 sinks/2 dishwashers, brand new master bath. Has two home offices as well as formal living room, den, playroom and a lovely private yard. Part of GN Estates private pool club w tennis and waterfront playground. This property is in the OPTION ZONE for Great Neck Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Deepdale Drive have any available units?
43 Deepdale Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Deepdale Drive have?
Some of 43 Deepdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Deepdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Deepdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Deepdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Deepdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck Estates.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive offer parking?
No, 43 Deepdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Deepdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43 Deepdale Drive has a pool.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Deepdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Deepdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Deepdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Deepdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
