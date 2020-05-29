43 Deepdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship. This home has maintained architectural charm and beauty, but has been extensively renovated inside with new windows, amazing chefs kitchen with 2 sinks/2 dishwashers, brand new master bath. Has two home offices as well as formal living room, den, playroom and a lovely private yard. Part of GN Estates private pool club w tennis and waterfront playground. This property is in the OPTION ZONE for Great Neck Public Schools.