131 Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.

1 Unit Available
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1625 sqft
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.

1 Unit Available
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.

1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.

1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.

1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.

1 Unit Available
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial with renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Stove & Frig. New Oak cabinets. New sliding glass doors & windows.

1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
135 Fifth Ave., #3E
135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street.

1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3002 sqft
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Eastchester
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
City Guide for Eastchester, NY

Eastchester, New York is older than the USA. The town started in 1664 when 10 families high-tailed it to the area from Fairfield, Connecticut. A year later, the Eastchester Covenant defined the must-follow list for everyone within reading distance. In the 1840s, the landscape went from farmville to it current township when the railroad arrived.

Heading home for Eastchester is like going for summer vacation at grandma's house in the country, if grandma was the head of a Fortune 500 company and lived in a house with more Grecian columns than in the original Acropolis. The trees, lakes and small-town retail sections make it easy to forget that you're in one of the more densely populated and urban locations of the state. And the population is small enough that Bill behind the counter will call you by your first name every time you pop in for groceries. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eastchester, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

