131 Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY with hardwood floors
Eastchester, New York is older than the USA. The town started in 1664 when 10 families high-tailed it to the area from Fairfield, Connecticut. A year later, the Eastchester Covenant defined the must-follow list for everyone within reading distance. In the 1840s, the landscape went from farmville to it current township when the railroad arrived.
Heading home for Eastchester is like going for summer vacation at grandma's house in the country, if grandma was the head of a Fortune 500 company and lived in a house with more Grecian columns than in the original Acropolis. The trees, lakes and small-town retail sections make it easy to forget that you're in one of the more densely populated and urban locations of the state. And the population is small enough that Bill behind the counter will call you by your first name every time you pop in for groceries. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.