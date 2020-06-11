1705 Royal Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location. Open concept 1st floor is Warm and inviting living room & dining room which features, natural light, wood floors throughout the house, 4 season sun room. Conveniently located near Shopping areas, Library, Eisenhower park, Hospital and University. Central AC, Gas for heat, cooking & dryer. Backyard is beautiful with deck and is PVC fenced for privacy. Large shed with electric & lock for storage. Two car driveway parking.

No Smoking, small pets allowed with pet insurance & maximum 5 persons allowed. Available from August 1, 2020 with 1 year lease subject to credit check (minimum 650), background check, job verification & reference needed. Renters insurance required, tenant will be responsible for snow removal and have to pay utilities, Landlord will maintain the landscaping. $3500 security deposit + last months rent required at signing.