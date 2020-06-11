All apartments in East Meadow
East Meadow, NY
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road

1705 Royal Road · (516) 424-0830
Location

1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY 11554
East Meadow

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location. Open concept 1st floor is Warm and inviting living room & dining room which features, natural light, wood floors throughout the house, 4 season sun room. Conveniently located near Shopping areas, Library, Eisenhower park, Hospital and University. Central AC, Gas for heat, cooking & dryer. Backyard is beautiful with deck and is PVC fenced for privacy. Large shed with electric & lock for storage. Two car driveway parking.
No Smoking, small pets allowed with pet insurance & maximum 5 persons allowed. Available from August 1, 2020 with 1 year lease subject to credit check (minimum 650), background check, job verification & reference needed. Renters insurance required, tenant will be responsible for snow removal and have to pay utilities, Landlord will maintain the landscaping. $3500 security deposit + last months rent required at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Royal Road have any available units?
1705 Royal Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1705 Royal Road have?
Some of 1705 Royal Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Royal Road currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Royal Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Royal Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Royal Road is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Royal Road offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Royal Road does offer parking.
Does 1705 Royal Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Royal Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Royal Road have a pool?
No, 1705 Royal Road does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Royal Road have accessible units?
No, 1705 Royal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Royal Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Royal Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Royal Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1705 Royal Road has units with air conditioning.
