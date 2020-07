Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving playground

Avalon Westbury invites you to live life on your own terms. Situated less than one mile from the Westbury LIRR train station, and just steps from incredible shopping, dining and entertainment at The Source and Roosevelt Field malls - you’ll have the best of Westbury right at your doorstep. Great apartments, great service, and the amenities you deserve, with easy access to NYC right outside your door. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.