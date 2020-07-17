All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

882 Old Quaker Hill Road

882 Old Quaker Hill Road · (845) 656-4449
Location

882 Old Quaker Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY 12564

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6424 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant 1840's Greek Revival located on 18 pastoral acres with views to the west & stunning sunsets. The home is offered decorated & fully furnished. The entry foyer opens to the library, the living room with tall windows & fireplace embrace the view to the west. The formal dining room overlooks meadows to the south. The great country kitchen with a dining area, large chef's gas range & access to the private back brick patio & gazebo offers an elegant summer entertaining area. Up a short flight of stairs just off the foyer is a charming bedroom suite with full bath. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom plus the stunning master suite with a marble bathroom, built in closets, detailed trim & views to the south. This offering includes a 2 bedroom cottage, restored & charming, fully furnished, for your guests. Also available for the remainder of June, July & August for $20,000 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have any available units?
882 Old Quaker Hill Road has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have?
Some of 882 Old Quaker Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Old Quaker Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
882 Old Quaker Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Old Quaker Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road offers parking.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have a pool?
No, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 882 Old Quaker Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 882 Old Quaker Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
