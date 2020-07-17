882 Old Quaker Hill Road

Amenities

Elegant 1840's Greek Revival located on 18 pastoral acres with views to the west & stunning sunsets. The home is offered decorated & fully furnished. The entry foyer opens to the library, the living room with tall windows & fireplace embrace the view to the west. The formal dining room overlooks meadows to the south. The great country kitchen with a dining area, large chef's gas range & access to the private back brick patio & gazebo offers an elegant summer entertaining area. Up a short flight of stairs just off the foyer is a charming bedroom suite with full bath. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom plus the stunning master suite with a marble bathroom, built in closets, detailed trim & views to the south. This offering includes a 2 bedroom cottage, restored & charming, fully furnished, for your guests. Also available for the remainder of June, July & August for $20,000 a month.