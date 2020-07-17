417 GARDENIA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit. Featuring a dramatic entryway w/ soaring ceilings, LR w/ electric fireplace, Dining Area w/ sliders to patio, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo flooring & ceramic tiling throughout. The lovely Master Bedroom is flooded with light and adjoins with a large master bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and high end fixtures. Second BR/office is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Attached 1 car garage w/ extra storage! Front loader Washer & Dryer. Want for nothing, as you enjoy the clubhouse, state of the art gym, pool and tennis court. 5 minutes to Rhinebeck village & 5 minutes to Amtrak Train Station. Pets are at owners discretion. Available June.