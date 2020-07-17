417 GARDENIA DRIVE

Amenities
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit. Featuring a dramatic entryway w/ soaring ceilings, LR w/ electric fireplace, Dining Area w/ sliders to patio, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo flooring & ceramic tiling throughout. The lovely Master Bedroom is flooded with light and adjoins with a large master bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and high end fixtures. Second BR/office is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Attached 1 car garage w/ extra storage! Front loader Washer & Dryer. Want for nothing, as you enjoy the clubhouse, state of the art gym, pool and tennis court. 5 minutes to Rhinebeck village & 5 minutes to Amtrak Train Station. Pets are at owners discretion. Available June.