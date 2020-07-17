All apartments in Dutchess County
Dutchess County, NY
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:00 PM

417 GARDENIA DRIVE

417 Gardenia Drive · (845) 519-7016
Location

417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit. Featuring a dramatic entryway w/ soaring ceilings, LR w/ electric fireplace, Dining Area w/ sliders to patio, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo flooring & ceramic tiling throughout. The lovely Master Bedroom is flooded with light and adjoins with a large master bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and high end fixtures. Second BR/office is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Attached 1 car garage w/ extra storage! Front loader Washer & Dryer. Want for nothing, as you enjoy the clubhouse, state of the art gym, pool and tennis court. 5 minutes to Rhinebeck village & 5 minutes to Amtrak Train Station. Pets are at owners discretion. Available June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have any available units?
417 GARDENIA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have?
Some of 417 GARDENIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 GARDENIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
417 GARDENIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 GARDENIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 GARDENIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 GARDENIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
