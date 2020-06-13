/
67 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NY📍
Central Valley
7 Burrow Drive
7 Burrow Drive, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1257 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage. Large basement for storage. Basement room by stairs is being finished. Large deck and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, bus, train station and Woodbury Common.
Highland Mills
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.
Highland Mills
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
Harriman
10 Maple Avenue
10 Maple Avenue, Harriman, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
3 bedroom rental in Harriman village....great location....avail immediately... super convenient to hywy,stores and transportation mw schools pet ok
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
Washingtonville
23 Goshen Avenue
23 Goshen Ave, Washingtonville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
In the Middle of Washingtonville, The Apartment Is On The 2nd And Is Close To Shops, Schools, Restaurants, And More! Only 60 Miles Away From NYC, Easy Access To Commute, And Close To Transporation. Tenant Pays All Utilities EXCEPT Water And Trash.
Washingtonville
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
7500 sqft
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.
South Blooming Grove
83 Duelk Avenue
83 Duelk Avenue, South Blooming Grove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
Come see this beautiful home for rent!! This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, A nice sized kitchen and a cozy living room with carpet. The walk out basement is the perfect place for family time and for your kids to play. Call before its too late...
Firthcliffe
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
Walton Park
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
103 Halley Drive
103 Halley Dr, Pomona, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2898 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE!! A Beauty! 5 bedroom colonial with 2 story entry and mountain views! 9 ft ceilings on main level. Bright home with large windows. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Maybrook
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
Newburgh
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.
Newburgh
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
Newburgh
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side.
Newburgh
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Woodbury, the median rent is $2,815 for a studio, $3,126 for a 1-bedroom, $3,724 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,803 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woodbury, check out our monthly Woodbury Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodbury area include Marist College, Mercy College, Vassar College, and Sarah Lawrence College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodbury from include Yonkers, White Plains, Westwood, Poughkeepsie, and Fair Lawn.