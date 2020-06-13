/
Fishkill
54 Apartments for rent in Fishkill, NY
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Fishkill
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Fishkill
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.
1 Unit Available
1668 ROUTE 9 UNIT 10E
1668 Route 9, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental with a Private main entrance to upper unit. Updated 2 bedroom rental with new wall to wall carpeting in main areas. The Galley style Kitchen with gas stove includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Microwave and good counter space.
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
1 SPRING ST
1 Spring Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tempered glass MOBILE counter top on a 5ft island - providing accessible counter space throughout the apartment bedroom fits a king size bed, end tables and dresser. extra shelves for storage
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.
Brinckerhoff
1 Unit Available
8 ADDISON RD
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apt. Located within residential home with a 2nd room connected that can also be used as a great office space. Very spacious living room with 1 full bath. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood with great backyard space and patio for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
365 RTE. 82
365 New York Highway 82, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS FURNISHED 3BR 1BTH APT. NEW FLOORING, WALL TO WALL CARPETING, UPDATED VANITY PLUS MORE. MOVE- IN CONDITION. $ 1,800 FURNISHED PRICE.
1 Unit Available
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6677 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.
Results within 10 miles of Fishkill
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fishkill, the median rent is $1,253 for a studio, $1,391 for a 1-bedroom, $1,657 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,137 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fishkill, check out our monthly Fishkill Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fishkill area include Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fishkill from include Stamford, Danbury, White Plains, Westwood, and Greenwich.
