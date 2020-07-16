All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

1594 JACKSON CORNERS RD

1594 Jackson Corners Road · (212) 877-6179
Location

1594 Jackson Corners Road, Dutchess County, NY 12571

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Newly renovated guest cottage on estate/farm in Northern Dutchess. Beautiful, tranquil setting on 25+ acres. Scenic views of distant mountain ridge. Access to walking trails throughout 25+ acre property, and trout stream. Main house was constructed by Dutch settlers in 1790. Property was originally a dairy farm. Close to Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Hudson where there are numerous shops, cafes, boutiques, and entertainment venues. Numerous local lakes and ponds ideal for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. Minutes to the TSP so ideal location for a commuter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

