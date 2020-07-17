All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:12 AM

132 KILLEARN RD

132 Killearn Road · (631) 807-6867
Location

132 Killearn Road, Dutchess County, NY 12545

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1ST. This home sits on 5 acres of luscious green, rolling hills bordered and hidden by large trees and woods. The outdoor deck is showered with sunshine from sunrise to sunset and the extra large gourmet kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. There are 3 private bedrooms - The master has a California king bed and a full bath, one bedroom has 2 full sized beds and one bedroom has a queen sized bed. There is an extra large TV in the living room and smaller tv in the queen bedroom. All bedrooms have large closets with hangers and dressers. The kitchen is very large and stocked with all necessary cooking equipment and accessories. Brand new washer and dryer available for tenant use as well. So cozy and rural yet so convenient to town for endless restaurants, shops, and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

