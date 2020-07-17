132 KILLEARN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1ST. This home sits on 5 acres of luscious green, rolling hills bordered and hidden by large trees and woods. The outdoor deck is showered with sunshine from sunrise to sunset and the extra large gourmet kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. There are 3 private bedrooms - The master has a California king bed and a full bath, one bedroom has 2 full sized beds and one bedroom has a queen sized bed. There is an extra large TV in the living room and smaller tv in the queen bedroom. All bedrooms have large closets with hangers and dressers. The kitchen is very large and stocked with all necessary cooking equipment and accessories. Brand new washer and dryer available for tenant use as well. So cozy and rural yet so convenient to town for endless restaurants, shops, and cafes.