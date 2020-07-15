131 Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
AUGUST $12,500.......SEPTEMBER $12,500....... AUGUST TO LABOR DAY $15,000....... SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
223 E. Broadway
223 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Spacious Townhouse with terrace and side view of ocean. Open area to Living room with electric fireplace, dining area ,kitchen and half bath. Dark wood floors. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with w/d on same floor .

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
415 W Park Avenue
415 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in the Westholme Area. Kitchen with outside kitchen area for table and chairs, 2 Baths Hardwood Floors throughout, Bright and Sunny, Front Porch facing South. No Pets, No Smoking

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
712 W Chester St
712 West Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Bay Views On A Cozy Quiet Street. House Includes 2 Parking Spaces (One In Private Garage, One In Private Driveway) Beautiful Sun Deck With Southern Exposure.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
24 Oswego Avenue
24 Oswego Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedroom Winter Rental offering living room, kitchen, Full Bath, Washer/Dryer, Front Porch

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
7 June Walk
7 June Walk, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
*******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!***************************** Totally Renovated Home 2 Blocks From Beach and beginning of 2 mile long boardwalk. Walk to trendy west end restaurants, bars & shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
47 New Hampshire Street
47 New Hampshire Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Adorable Cozy Two Bedroom Unit Close to Night Life, Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! South Side Location just down the Block From the Beach.....Pet Friendly and Ready for Mid July! Upper Unit with Rear Deck in Heart of West End....

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
92 Evergreen Avenue
92 Evergreen Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom second story rental. Large Living Room , Formal Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath & Enclosed Porch. Close to shopping, Railroad, Village. Washer/dryer hookup available. 1 Parking Space in Driveway. No Pets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
8 Walnut Rd
8 Walnut Road, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find The inspiration In Nature Live Close To Its Calmness And Be Fascinated by Its Strength And Unending Power Of The Sea. Live Close To The Sea To Sleep To The Sound Of The Lapping Waves As They Calm The Nerves From The Pressures Of City Life.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Cedarhurst, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cedarhurst renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

