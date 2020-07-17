17 Gramatan Court

Amenities

Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy. This is one of the few units in the complex to have a fully above grade lower level with terrific ceiling height. The kitchen & dining room have been made into a fabulous family space including an all NEW kitchen. The second floor contains the master suite with new bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom has additional closet space and a new bathroom. The laundry room is in the 2nd floor hallway. The third floor has another master suite with spacious new bathroom and roomy walk in closet as well as a fabulous west facing terrace. All mechanicals were replaced. There are three separate HVAC systems. Located in the heart of Bronxville with an easy walk to Metro North, school, great restaurants, movies, Pure Barre, Starbucks, Soul Cycle and many local shops.