Last updated July 2 2020

17 Gramatan Court

17 Gramatan Ct · (914) 645-6640
Location

17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY 10708

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy. This is one of the few units in the complex to have a fully above grade lower level with terrific ceiling height. The kitchen & dining room have been made into a fabulous family space including an all NEW kitchen. The second floor contains the master suite with new bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom has additional closet space and a new bathroom. The laundry room is in the 2nd floor hallway. The third floor has another master suite with spacious new bathroom and roomy walk in closet as well as a fabulous west facing terrace. All mechanicals were replaced. There are three separate HVAC systems. Located in the heart of Bronxville with an easy walk to Metro North, school, great restaurants, movies, Pure Barre, Starbucks, Soul Cycle and many local shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Gramatan Court have any available units?
17 Gramatan Court has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Gramatan Court have?
Some of 17 Gramatan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Gramatan Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Gramatan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Gramatan Court pet-friendly?
No, 17 Gramatan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronxville.
Does 17 Gramatan Court offer parking?
No, 17 Gramatan Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Gramatan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Gramatan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Gramatan Court have a pool?
No, 17 Gramatan Court does not have a pool.
Does 17 Gramatan Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Gramatan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Gramatan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Gramatan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Gramatan Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Gramatan Court has units with air conditioning.
