207 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash
Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.
Luxury apartments in Bronx offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.
Finding luxury apartments in Bronx can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.
If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Bronx will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others