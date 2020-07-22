207 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3596 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.
Results within 1 mile of Bronx

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
251 W 138th St
251 West 138th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,495
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to the sprawling 4500+ square foot townhome at 251 West 138th Street.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W
12 Mt Morris Park West, New York, NY
10 Bedrooms
$24,990
Built in 1888 by James Ware and James Woolley, this magnificent, spacious 7,500 square foot single-family mansion graces the Mount Morris Park Historic District and faces directly on to the Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
887 St Nicholas Ave
887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to 887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, where history meets luxury! This one-of-a-kind 22' by 52' townhouse has been completely restored to accentuate luxury while incorporating incredible original details.

1 of 36

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 5 miles of Bronx
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
19 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,186
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,753
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,327
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,448
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,168
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 02:02 AM
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 02:01 AM
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,277
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 01:28 AM
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,387
1 Bedroom
$4,647
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
Living in Hawthorn Park is Manhattan living at its finest. From its stunning architecture to its amazing views; its lavish amenities to its spectacular location at Lincoln Center, Hawthorn Park living is pure joy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 01:27 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,496
2 Bedrooms
$7,498
3 Bedrooms
$9,987
The Grand Tier lives up to its name, overlooking Lincoln Center on one side, Central Park on the other. Inside The Grand Tier, its public spaces are decorated by acclaimed American designer John Saladino.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 21 at 01:27 AM
3 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,512
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,742
Manhattan's first rental built with condominium quality finishes. Each floor has only four apartments that open to a common, exclusive foyer. Interesting layouts include sunken living rooms, large airy rooms and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 01:27 AM
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,487
2 Bedrooms
$5,679
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 01:05 AM
5 Units Available
Upper East Side
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$8,895
1 Bedroom
$3,969
2 Bedrooms
$5,408
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated May 22 at 01:02 PM
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,019
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,033
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,133
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Wimbledon in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
211 E 71st Street, 21 D
211 East 71st Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,750
1953 sqft
Enormous corner unit, 24 H Doorman, W/D, Gym, - Property Id: 125817 Classic home with full renovation, 2 bedrooms with dining room that can be used as 3rd bedroom, Widowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Massive living room, with wood

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
350 E 79th St 34 B
350 East 79th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,400
Massive home, Terrace,W/D, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 125674 Huge corner new residents with private terrace, Bright 4 bedrooms with 4 full marble bathrooms, Windowed kitchen with granite countertops, Large living room, dining area can be

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
20 W 86th St 11 D
20 West 86th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Central Park, Enormous home, DM, W/D, - Property Id: 125831 Corner 4 bedrooms home with 3 bathrooms, Large fully equipped kitchen with pantry, Spacious living room and dining area, Tons of closets, wood floors, Laundry room, 24 H

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
21 W 81st St 7 A
21 West 81st Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,750
2000 sqft
Enormous home of 5 beds, DM, Just off Central Park - Property Id: 125836 Huge home 2000Sf, 4 bedrooms and the formal dining room can be used as 5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, Spacious living room with wood

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
228 East 67 Street
228 East 67th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,995
2150 sqft
Triplex townhouse, Skylights, Fireplace,Roof deck, - Property Id: 233249 Gorgeous triplex townhouse, Spacious 2 bedrooms located on separate floor for more privacy, Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Living room with working

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
165 E 66th St,
165 East 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing layout, huge terrace, W/D, 24H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 271967 Unique layout of 2021 sf, Entry foyer leads you to massive living room, Formal dining room can be converted to 4th bedroom, 3 king sized bedrooms with good storage, 3 full

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
85 East End Ave
85 East End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive home, W/D,Terrace, 24 H Doorman, - Property Id: 252226 Enormous home in 24 H Doorman building, Large 5 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Oversized living room with dining area, Washer
City Guide for Bronx, NY

I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash

Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Bronx, NY

Luxury apartments in Bronx offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Bronx can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Bronx will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

