Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Leonia, NJ with garage

Leonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,717
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 1 mile of Leonia
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1613 Valley Street
1613 Valley Street, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new
Results within 5 miles of Leonia
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
4 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,263
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,802
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
12 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
City Guide for Leonia, NJ

There's just something about this place. Many A list celebrities -- meaning academics, artists, authors, athletes and actors -- and other well-known types were either born here or lived here. A short list includes Anthony Bourdain, Sammy Davis, Jr., Pat Boone, Alan Alda, Buddy Hackett, Phil Jackson and Robert Ludlum. Oh, and you know that guy who Tony Manero (John Travolta) worked for at the hardware store in Saturday Night Fever, actor Sam Coppola. He lived here, too.

Leonia is a borough (which means an unincorporated district for those not familiar with northeast-speak) located in the southeast corner of Bergen County, New Jersey with a population of about 9,000 residents, although Leonia's reputation as a harbinger of celebrity might make you think it was more like the size of a city. The fact that early 1900s advertising genius Artemus Ward bought land here and launched the Leonia Heights Land Company to lure people into the area from New York City might have something to do with its eventual attractiveness as a home. Leonia is just west of the city over the George Washington Bridge across the Hudson River at the northern end of Manhattan (aka The Bronx). So what if you don't get a New York City address? How does lower rent and a larger home than what you would get in the city sound? Give yourself plenty of time in your search for apartments, or for any rental property, in Leonia, because there are many, many options. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leonia, NJ

Leonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

