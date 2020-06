Amenities

3205 Pinehurst Dr. Unit D Las Vegas, NV is a condo in the Las Vegas Country Club. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home was remodeled in 2012 and has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors. Both Bedrooms are located on the second level, the entire living space is on the second level. One car garage. Nice Quiet Neighborhood, guard gated, golf course.