Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT * MAIN MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS * GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH BALCONY AND AMAZING VIEWS * RESIDENTS IN SKY TOWER ENJOY MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, SPA, FITNESS ROOM, AND MORE * THE TOWER HAS A LOT OF GREAT THINGS TO KEEP YOU SAFE AND CLEAN