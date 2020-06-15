Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated pool

Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.05 ***



Apartment Home Features

No Credit Check Needed!

Large studio apartments

Housekeeping & linen service available

Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options

A few steps to a casino, restaurant, convenience store and more!

Full kitchens

Sparkling swimming pool

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included

Wi-Fi Included

On-Site Laundromat

Near Nellis Airforce Base and Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Onsite casino with monthly promotions and daily restaurant specials.



Additional Information:

www.siegelslotsandsuites.com



Siegel Slots & Suites

5011 E. Craig Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89115



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



