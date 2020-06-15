All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Siegel Slots & Suites

5011 Craig Road · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio Apartment · Avail. now

$884

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.05 ***

Apartment Home Features
No Credit Check Needed!
Large studio apartments
Housekeeping & linen service available
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options
A few steps to a casino, restaurant, convenience store and more!
Full kitchens
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
Wi-Fi Included
On-Site Laundromat
Near Nellis Airforce Base and Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Onsite casino with monthly promotions and daily restaurant specials.

Additional Information:
www.siegelslotsandsuites.com

Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 E. Craig Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89115

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2606585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Slots & Suites have any available units?
Siegel Slots & Suites has a unit available for $884 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Siegel Slots & Suites have?
Some of Siegel Slots & Suites's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Slots & Suites currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Slots & Suites isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Slots & Suites pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Slots & Suites is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Slots & Suites does offer parking.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Slots & Suites offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Slots & Suites has a pool.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites have accessible units?
No, Siegel Slots & Suites does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Slots & Suites does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Slots & Suites have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Slots & Suites has units with air conditioning.
