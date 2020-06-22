Amenities

6325 Cascade Run Ave Available 06/30/20 ~~~GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE~~~ - Must see this beautiful 1005 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house. This house have the facility of stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Also have the attached 2 car garage. The house is mostly covered with tile flooring with private back yard. You can easily access to major road & blvd. Location is near to Las Vegas High School.



The following are requirements when submitting an application,

- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older

- Proof of income

- Picture ID

- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.



Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405

