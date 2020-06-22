All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Find more places like 6325 Cascade Run Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise Manor, NV
/
6325 Cascade Run Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6325 Cascade Run Ave

6325 Cascade Run Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6325 Cascade Run Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89142

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6325 Cascade Run Ave Available 06/30/20 ~~~GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE~~~ - Must see this beautiful 1005 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house. This house have the facility of stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Also have the attached 2 car garage. The house is mostly covered with tile flooring with private back yard. You can easily access to major road & blvd. Location is near to Las Vegas High School.

The following are requirements when submitting an application,
- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older
- Proof of income
- Picture ID
- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.

Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact our leasing agents:
Gabriella@tpmlasvegas.com
mrivera@tpmlasvegas.com

Like us on Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/TPMGMT

(RLNE4919076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have any available units?
6325 Cascade Run Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have?
Some of 6325 Cascade Run Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Cascade Run Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Cascade Run Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Cascade Run Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Cascade Run Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Cascade Run Ave does offer parking.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6325 Cascade Run Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have a pool?
No, 6325 Cascade Run Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have accessible units?
No, 6325 Cascade Run Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Cascade Run Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Cascade Run Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Cascade Run Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89115
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89142
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89156
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89110

Similar Pages

Sunrise Manor 1 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms
Sunrise Manor Apartments with PoolSunrise Manor Pet Friendly Places
Sunrise Manor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada