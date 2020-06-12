/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM
169 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1197 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Villas
70 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Siena
1 Unit Available
10537 SOPRA CT
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT! THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11246 Ventura Grass
11246 West Ventura Grass Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
11246 Ventura Grass Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUMMERLIN - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE SPACIOUS LAYOUT PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY AND ROOM TO SPREAD OUT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1978 Morro Vista Drive
1978 South Morro Vista Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1749 sqft
FABULOUS UPGRADED AND LEED CERTIFIED ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Huge open great room and kitchen area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10473 Mission Park
10473 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
Desirable single story in the gated comm. of Parkside at Summerlin Centre. This 2/2 plus den home boasts 1328 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
11062 Evvie Lane
11062 Evvie Lane, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1553 sqft
Beautiful Single Story Home on Large Corner Lot! Great Floor Plan! 2 Bedrooms + Den/Office. Large Great Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Separate Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. 2 Car Garage. Fully Landscaped Backyard w/Patio!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2170 Spurs Court
2170 South Spurs Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY PULTE HOME 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN IN GRESHAM PARK IN SUMMERLIN CENTRE*WALKING DISTANCE TO LV BALLPARK, COSTCO, MULTIPLE SHOPPING CENTERS, DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN, RED ROCK CASINO & MANY PARKS*HOME IS ON LARGE CORNER LOT AT TOP
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Siena
1 Unit Available
10365 FELICE Avenue
10365 Felice Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1414 sqft
DARLING SIENA '5120' MODEL W/ APPROX 1414/SF, ENTERTAINING GREAT RM W/ FIREPLACE, KITCHEN W/ NOOK & BAR COUNTER, HOBBY RM TO BE USED AS DEN, LAUNDRY RM, PORCELAIN TILE, CARPET IN BEDRMS, GRANITE COUNTERS, OAK CABINETRY, SHUTTERS, UPGRADED LIGHTING,
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
11287 Idyllic Drive
11287 Idyllic Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1734 sqft
Upgraded luxury townhouse in Providence. 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage in gated community All appliances included.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10279 Falling Needle Ave.
10279 Falling Needle Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom 2 bath Home in Summerlin - Great Location! Single Story 2Bed/2Bath 975 Sqft Home. Master with bathroom, 2nd bathroom with direct access to 2nd bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with breakfast counter.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Siena
1 Unit Available
4688 Regalo Bello
4688 Ridge Bello Street, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Great Home in a Great Community, Siena. Age Qualified ,2 bed rooms with 3/4 bath and a 1/2 bath. 2 car garage and lots of storage. Easy Living Siena Style.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10507 RUSTY RAILROAD Avenue
10507 West Rusty Railroad Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1348 sqft
Move quickly on this perfect 1-story in Gresham Park in Summerlin Centre, within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin. Wood floors, custom paint, Minka Aire fans & window coverings.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Chateau Nouveau
35 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1171 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Chateau Nouveau
4 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mira Villas
4 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1267 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1125 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
21 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Section Seven
44 Units Available
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
