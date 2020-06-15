All apartments in Reno
Siegel Suites - 7th Street
Siegel Suites - 7th Street

701 East 7th Street · (775) 502-8073
Location

701 East 7th Street, Reno, NV 89512
Governor's Bowl

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio w/ Kitchen · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 280 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Studio Apartments in Reno!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Newly Renovated Studio Apartments
Large Studio Apartments
Fully Furnished Apartments
Pet/Dog Friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No Long-Term Lease Required
Sparkling Pool
Weekly or Monthly Payment Options
Free Premium Cable TV
Free High-Speed Internet Access
Located Off I-80 Freeway
Free Utilities
Optional Kitchenettes
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!

Call Now: 775-786-4070

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
701 E 7th Street, Reno, NV, 89512

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3596948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have any available units?
Siegel Suites - 7th Street has 2 units available starting at $1,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have?
Some of Siegel Suites - 7th Street's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street offer parking?
No, Siegel Suites - 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Siegel Suites - 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - 7th Street has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
