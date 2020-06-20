All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 9900 Wilbur May.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
9900 Wilbur May
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9900 Wilbur May

9900 Wilbur May Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9900 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This luxurious one-story, ground level condo is absolutely fabulous! It is located in the upscale community of Fleur De Lis, in South Reno. Fleur De Lis community is known for its picturesque setting and security. It is one of the most premier areas Reno has to offer.

This 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo is 1,958 square feet and sits on the greenbelt overlooking beautiful ponds and a water fountain. It has hardly been lived in, is “like new,” and ready for you to move in.

It has many fabulous amenities and upgrades such as beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen and dining area, a gas log fireplace, a wonderful garden tub, a new washer and dryer, a 2-car attached garage, a BBQ installed on the over-sized patio and much more.

As a resident, you will have full access to the clubhouse amenities (pool, clubhouse and gym). There is also manned security at the front gate.

Call or email Chris or Kim today at 455~4599 to schedule a private appointment to view this lovely condo.

We look forward to connecting with you.

C|K Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Wilbur May have any available units?
9900 Wilbur May doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Wilbur May have?
Some of 9900 Wilbur May's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Wilbur May currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Wilbur May isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Wilbur May pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Wilbur May is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 9900 Wilbur May offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Wilbur May does offer parking.
Does 9900 Wilbur May have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9900 Wilbur May offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Wilbur May have a pool?
Yes, 9900 Wilbur May has a pool.
Does 9900 Wilbur May have accessible units?
No, 9900 Wilbur May does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Wilbur May have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 Wilbur May does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno