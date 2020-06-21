Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8855 Red Baron Blvd. Available 07/01/20 8855 Red Baron Blvd. Reno, NV 89506 - $1,675/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,675

Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION

Three bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in Stead. Includes an attached two-car garage, fenced back yard, washer/dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace) and Central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Family room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Washer/Dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace)

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Porch

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS:

Available 7/3/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs.) $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2451039)