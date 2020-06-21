Amenities
8855 Red Baron Blvd. Available 07/01/20 8855 Red Baron Blvd. Reno, NV 89506 - $1,675/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,675
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in Stead. Includes an attached two-car garage, fenced back yard, washer/dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace) and Central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Washer/Dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace)
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS:
Available 7/3/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs.) $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2451039)