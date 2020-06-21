All apartments in Reno
8855 Red Baron Blvd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

8855 Red Baron Blvd.

8855 Red Baron Boulevard · (775) 322-1093
Location

8855 Red Baron Boulevard, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8855 Red Baron Blvd. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,675
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in Stead. Includes an attached two-car garage, fenced back yard, washer/dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace) and Central A/C. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Washer/Dryer (Owner Reserves the Right Not to Repair or Replace)
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available 7/3/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs.) $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2451039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have any available units?
8855 Red Baron Blvd. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have?
Some of 8855 Red Baron Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 Red Baron Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8855 Red Baron Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 Red Baron Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 Red Baron Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 Red Baron Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
