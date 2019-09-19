All apartments in Reno
7660 S Claridge Pointe.
7660 S Claridge Pointe

7660 South Claridge Pointe Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7660 South Claridge Pointe Parkway, Reno, NV 89506
Raleigh Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Three Bedroom Manufactured Home in Gated Community - This manufactured home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Large and spacious living room and dining area. Kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bathroom. Laundry room with hookups.
The backyard xeroscaped with pebbles.

All financially responsible tenants must have Renter's Insurance and are responsible for gas, electric, water and trash.

Co-signers considered - Small pets on approval with additional deposit.

(RLNE3446605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have any available units?
7660 S Claridge Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have?
Some of 7660 S Claridge Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7660 S Claridge Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
7660 S Claridge Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 S Claridge Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 7660 S Claridge Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe offer parking?
No, 7660 S Claridge Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7660 S Claridge Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have a pool?
No, 7660 S Claridge Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have accessible units?
No, 7660 S Claridge Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 S Claridge Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7660 S Claridge Pointe has units with dishwashers.

