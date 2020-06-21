All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 6374 Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
6374 Park Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6374 Park Place

6374 Park Place · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Mae Anne Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6374 Park Place, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, new carpet, granite counter tops, tiled kitchen flooring, and tiled flooring in all bathrooms and the laundry room. No pets allowed. Home comes with washer & dryer hook ups plus a fridge. Available for move-in August 1st, 2020. Rent is $1850, Deposit is $1950. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 Park Place have any available units?
6374 Park Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 6374 Park Place have?
Some of 6374 Park Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
6374 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 6374 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 6374 Park Place offer parking?
No, 6374 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 6374 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6374 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 Park Place have a pool?
No, 6374 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 6374 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 6374 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6374 Park Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity