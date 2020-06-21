6374 Park Place

Amenities

Beautiful home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, new carpet, granite counter tops, tiled kitchen flooring, and tiled flooring in all bathrooms and the laundry room. No pets allowed. Home comes with washer & dryer hook ups plus a fridge. Available for move-in August 1st, 2020. Rent is $1850, Deposit is $1950. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



