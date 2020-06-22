6365 Springwood Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2 bath home in Northwest Reno. 3 Car garage. Homes comes with a washer, dryer & refrigerator. $1,995 a month with a $2,095 deposit. Sorry, NO pets. Minutes away from not only freeway access but shopping malls with restaurants and grocery stores. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Avaiable for move in on or around July 8th. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



