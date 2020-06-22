All apartments in Reno
6365 Springwood Drive

6365 Springwood Drive · (775) 204-3410
Location

6365 Springwood Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2 bath home in Northwest Reno. 3 Car garage. Homes comes with a washer, dryer & refrigerator. $1,995 a month with a $2,095 deposit. Sorry, NO pets. Minutes away from not only freeway access but shopping malls with restaurants and grocery stores. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Avaiable for move in on or around July 8th. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 Springwood Drive have any available units?
6365 Springwood Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 6365 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Springwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6365 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6365 Springwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6365 Springwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6365 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6365 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6365 Springwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6365 Springwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6365 Springwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
