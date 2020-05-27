Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

5870 Coyote Ridge -

$1950/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1324 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Attached 2 car garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1950

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: Hookups

Property Type: Singe Family Home



DESCRIPTION

GREAT Home in highly sought after neighborhood. This well maintained home won't last long. Close to shopping, schools and access to I-80. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet on approval. Call today to schedule a showing



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Owner Reserves the Right to Not Repair or Replace

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Heat: forced air

Attached garage



LEASE TERMS

June 1, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5762043)