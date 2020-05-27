Amenities
5870 Coyote Ridge -
$1950/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1324 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1950
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hookups
Property Type: Singe Family Home
DESCRIPTION
GREAT Home in highly sought after neighborhood. This well maintained home won't last long. Close to shopping, schools and access to I-80. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet on approval. Call today to schedule a showing
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Owner Reserves the Right to Not Repair or Replace
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Attached garage
LEASE TERMS
June 1, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5762043)