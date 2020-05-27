All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 5870 Coyote Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
5870 Coyote Ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5870 Coyote Ridge

5870 Coyote Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Mae Anne Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5870 Coyote Ridge Road, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5870 Coyote Ridge -
$1950/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1324 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1950
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hookups
Property Type: Singe Family Home

DESCRIPTION
GREAT Home in highly sought after neighborhood. This well maintained home won't last long. Close to shopping, schools and access to I-80. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet on approval. Call today to schedule a showing

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Owner Reserves the Right to Not Repair or Replace
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Attached garage

LEASE TERMS
June 1, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5762043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Coyote Ridge have any available units?
5870 Coyote Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 Coyote Ridge have?
Some of 5870 Coyote Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Coyote Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Coyote Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Coyote Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 5870 Coyote Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 5870 Coyote Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5870 Coyote Ridge does offer parking.
Does 5870 Coyote Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5870 Coyote Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Coyote Ridge have a pool?
No, 5870 Coyote Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5870 Coyote Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5870 Coyote Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Coyote Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5870 Coyote Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno