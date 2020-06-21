555 Gloria May Ln

Amenities

BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit. Plenty of closet space for additional storage. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW! In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



