555 Gloria May Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

555 Gloria May Ln

555 Gloria May Lane · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Gloria May Lane, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit. Plenty of closet space for additional storage. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW! In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Gloria May Ln have any available units?
555 Gloria May Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 555 Gloria May Ln currently offering any rent specials?
555 Gloria May Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Gloria May Ln pet-friendly?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln offer parking?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln does not offer parking.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Gloria May Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln have a pool?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln does not have a pool.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln have accessible units?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Gloria May Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Gloria May Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
