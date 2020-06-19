All apartments in Reno
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:47 PM

480 E Grove

480 East Grove Street · (775) 313-9600 ext. 106
Location

480 East Grove Street, Reno, NV 89502
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.Brand new, gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in a small 10 unit community near Midtown with easy freeway access.Two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets and additional storage.Big windows and tons of natural light throughout the day.High-end kitchen with top-of-the-line Samsung stainless steel appliances, highest quality quartz countertops with under-mount sink and big pantry.Central A/C and Heat. Listing Agent: Kristopher Kent Email Address: kris@Reno-Realty.com Broker: Reno Realty Private, large patio for BBQ and relaxing. Porcelain tile throughout first floor and bathrooms. Huge shower in one bedroom and cast iron tub in the other with thick glass enclosures. Includes washer and gas dryer combination by the bedrooms. French door refrigerator with bottom freezer and water and ice dispenser. Super high efficiency gas water heater with recirculation (hot water now, on every faucet). All LED lighting. High efficiency gas central heat and AC with dual thermostats for upstairs and downstairs. Parking on site with one RV storage (first come, first serve) Pets on approval. Renters insurance required. $1,650 per month for a 12 month lease. Includes water, $49 per month for trash and sewer. Security deposits of $1,650 at lease signing. Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 E Grove have any available units?
480 E Grove has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 E Grove have?
Some of 480 E Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 E Grove currently offering any rent specials?
480 E Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 E Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 E Grove is pet friendly.
Does 480 E Grove offer parking?
Yes, 480 E Grove does offer parking.
Does 480 E Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 E Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 E Grove have a pool?
No, 480 E Grove does not have a pool.
Does 480 E Grove have accessible units?
No, 480 E Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 480 E Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 E Grove has units with dishwashers.
