480 E Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.Brand new, gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in a small 10 unit community near Midtown with easy freeway access.Two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets and additional storage.Big windows and tons of natural light throughout the day.High-end kitchen with top-of-the-line Samsung stainless steel appliances, highest quality quartz countertops with under-mount sink and big pantry.Central A/C and Heat. Listing Agent: Kristopher Kent Email Address: kris@Reno-Realty.com Broker: Reno Realty Private, large patio for BBQ and relaxing. Porcelain tile throughout first floor and bathrooms. Huge shower in one bedroom and cast iron tub in the other with thick glass enclosures. Includes washer and gas dryer combination by the bedrooms. French door refrigerator with bottom freezer and water and ice dispenser. Super high efficiency gas water heater with recirculation (hot water now, on every faucet). All LED lighting. High efficiency gas central heat and AC with dual thermostats for upstairs and downstairs. Parking on site with one RV storage (first come, first serve) Pets on approval. Renters insurance required. $1,650 per month for a 12 month lease. Includes water, $49 per month for trash and sewer. Security deposits of $1,650 at lease signing. Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.