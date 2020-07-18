All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4360 Valdez Way

4360 Valdez Way · (775) 329-7070
Location

4360 Valdez Way, Reno, NV 89502
Donner Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4360 Valdez Way · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DISCOVER THIS RELAXING 3 BED / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE 1248 SQ FT MIRA LOMA AREA HOME WITH GREAT LANDSCAPED YARDS W/D. & A/C - This relaxing Mira Loma area home has 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / a 2 car garage and is 1248 Sq FT .Included are a fireplace and a full size washer and dryer. The slider off the kitchen takes you to the wonderful backyard for relaxing or entertaining. The kitchen has a gas stove, a pantry and a large refrigerator. There is lots of natural lighting in the home and it is move in ready for you.The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus stops and close enough to main roads to get you where your going quicker.

***********************THIS IS A NON SMOKING / NO PET ANIMAL HOME********************************************************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE5899629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Valdez Way have any available units?
4360 Valdez Way has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Valdez Way have?
Some of 4360 Valdez Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Valdez Way currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Valdez Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Valdez Way pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Valdez Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 4360 Valdez Way offer parking?
Yes, 4360 Valdez Way offers parking.
Does 4360 Valdez Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 Valdez Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Valdez Way have a pool?
No, 4360 Valdez Way does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Valdez Way have accessible units?
No, 4360 Valdez Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Valdez Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Valdez Way does not have units with dishwashers.
